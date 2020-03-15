Urgent action needed to close schools – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said urgent action is needed from the Education Minister to close schools in the face of the coronavirus threat.

The Upper Bann MLA was speaking after news that a parent of a child 'at risk' of Coronavirus has taken a Judicial Review against the Minister's decision to keep her school open.

John O'Dowd said:

“A parent of a child who suffers from a respiratory condition has now begun the process of taking a judicial review against the decision by the Education Minister not to close schools due to the coronavirus.

“Parents worried about the safety of their children should not be put in the position where they feel they have to go to the courts to keep them safe.

“What is required now is leadership from the Education Minister and for him to act urgently and close schools.”