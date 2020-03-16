Hazzard calls for change to delivery driver regulations

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has called on the Minister for Infrastructure to temporarily change the regulations for delivery drivers in light of the coronavirus crisis.

The South Down MP said:

"With the huge levels of public concern about the availability of supplies as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, I have now written to the Infrastructure Minister asking her to look at the regulations for delivery drivers.

"I am calling on the minister to heed the call from hauliers and introduce a temporary derogation for the number of hours a driver can drive.

"This has been done in response to extreme circumstances and, with the agreement of drivers, could help ensure essential supplies are delivered.

"Obviously the safety of drivers must be the first and foremost consideration but measure such as this would go some way to helping to address the crisis."