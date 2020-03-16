Scrap plans for TV licence fees for over 75s - Brady

Sinn Féin MP MIckey Brady has called on the British government to scrap plans to introduce TV licence charges for over 75s.

The Newry and Armagh said:

"The British government has announced plans to postpone introducing TV licence charges for over 75s as a result of the coronavirus.

"The fact is this charge should not have been proposed in the first place and the British government should now reconsider it and not only postpone it but abandon this plan.

"Pensioners have already been hit by years of Tory austerity and should not be penalised by this extra cost.

"And now with over 70s faced with the prospect of self isolating as a result of coronavirus watching TV will become a vital lifeline.

"Now is the time for this plan to be scrapped in order to give pensioners a break."