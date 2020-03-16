COVID-19 prevention measures at courts welcome - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed has welcomed measures announced today to limit the numbers of people in courthouses as part of a bid to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The North Belfast MP said:

"New measures have have announced today by the Lord Chief Justice's office to limit the number of people in courthouses in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

"It was announced that there will be no new jury trials commencing from 18 March until further notice and that no sanction will be taken against those who do not feel well enough to attend court.

"This is a timely and practical development which will hopefully help reduce the transmission of COVID-19."