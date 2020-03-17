Private hospital capacity must be made available to the State - Louise O'Reilly

Speaking this morning, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health Louise O’Reilly TD has said that private hospital capacity must be made available to the State to ensure a collective approach to tackling Covid-19.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

"Dr. Michael Ryan of the World Health Organisation has said that to tackle the Coronavirus we must react quickly and be the first mover. We have to be prepared to act a speedily as possible.

"With those words in mind, it is important that private hospital capacity is made available to the State to ensure a rapid and collective approach to tackling Covid-19.

"We have limited capacity in our public hospitals, and while alternative settings of care are being identified and made available to treat patients, it is also important that private hospital capacity is at the ready.

"The private hospital sector has approximately 2,500 beds; a number of which are critical care and ICU beds. This capacity may prove essential in the weeks ahead.

"Yesterday, Spain took all private hospitals under public control as the country combats Coronavirus - we must stand ready to do the same."