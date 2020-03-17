Hazzard welcomes moves to help businesses deal with pandemic

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed moves by Sky to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Down MP said:

“Many businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector, are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last week I called on Sky to consider pricing and bill relief for businesses who show live sporting events, such as pubs and clubs.

“I welcome the fact that Sky have now told such businesses that they will not be charged for these services during the pandemic.

“This is a welcome move for businesses and I would encourage other companies to consider similar steps.”