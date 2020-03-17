Energy utilities must do all they can to support customers - David Cullinane

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications David Cullinane TD has called on all energy utility companies to put in place workable solutions to support many of their customers who will face financial difficulties in the time ahead.

Deputy Cullinane welcomed a commitment from Electric Ireland to suspend all disconnections for the next four weeks.

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said:

“As we face into an unprecedented time, many people will see their incomes dramatically reduce. It is important that all public utilities and energy providers put in place workable and practical solutions for those most in need.

“I am calling on all utilities to work closely with their customers in these difficult times and as a first step all disconnections should be stopped in the time ahead.

“I welcome a commitment from Electric Ireland that they will suspend disconnections for a period of four weeks. However, this may need to be extended further.

“It is vital that people have access to electricity at all times. Many people will be working from home for some time to come and it is also important that all non-essential maintenance work be postponed. Vital maintenance may still be required to ensure no unscheduled outages but non-essential work should be stopped.

“Measures should also be put in place to support pay as you go electricity meter customers. Continuation of electricity to all will be vital in the time ahead.”