Insurance companies should pay out to businesses impacted by COVID19 - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the British Chancellor to direct insurance companies to pay out to businesses impacted by COVID19.
The Party's Economy Spokesperson said:
"I have written to the British Chancellor urging immediate action to direct insurance companies to pay out on Business Interruption Insurance for those businesses impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic and measures being implemented to deal with it.
"Businesses were being told by insurance companies that they were not covered for Coronavirus COVID19 as it was not one of the diseases listed when the policy was incepted.
"This is simply unacceptable, businesses pay large sums of money to insurance companies to cover them for circumstances like this and it is only fair that they are able to benefit from the insurance they pay.
"Many businesses are facing severe pressures and it is important that measures are put in place to support them in the difficult time ahead."