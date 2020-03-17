Archibald welcomes universities decision to close due to COVID-19

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the decision of Ulster University and Queen’s University to close all campuses for teaching and social activities to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to keep people safe.

The party’s Economy Spokesperson said:

“I very much welcome this action by Ulster University and Queen’s University to protect the health and well-being of students, staff and the public and to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“I welcome that plans are also being made around assessments and exams so that students won't be disadvantaged, and other types of classes will be delivered online as far as possible.

"I also welcome that staff will be facilitated to work from home.

“I would call on the Department to take action to close further education campuses.

"The Executive needs to show clear and unambiguous leadership for the community and Sinn Féin will continue to work for a sensible and responsible approach in order to protect lives."