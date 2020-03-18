British government legacy proposals break Stormont House Agreement - Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill MLA has said the latest legacy proposals from the British government break the Stormont House Agreement and will cause hurt and anger among bereaved families.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"The latest proposals from the British government on dealing with the legacy of the past will cause hurt and anger among families who lost loved ones during the conflict.

"We have consistently called for the legacy mechanisms agreed by the political parties and both governments to be implemented in a human rights compliant manner.

"What is being proposed now is not the implementation of the Stormont House Agreement as committed to in the New Decade, New Approach document, nor is it fully human rights compliant.

"It is a unilateral move by the British government to rewrite the Stormont House Agreement without consulting the political parties or the Irish government. The Legacy structures agreed cannot be cherry picked.

"Mechanisms to deal with the legacy of the past must be accountable and in line with the British government's international legal obligations.

"What is being proposed here is unacceptable.

"Some families have been waiting for up to 50 years for due process and the right to an independent and effective investigation and/or inquest.

"There can be no hierarchy of victims and no one, including British State Forces, can be above the law."