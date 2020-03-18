Hazzard calls on Infrastructure minister to act to keep supply lines open

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has called on the Minister for Infrastructure to take steps to make sure essential supply lines are kept open.

The South Down MP said:

"With concerns about shortages of supplies as a result of the spread of COVID-19 there is a need for ministerial direction on the hours that drivers can work.

"In Britain, new emergency measures have been introduced to ensure supply chains are maintained in a safe manner and that deliveries can continue.

"Here in the north, however, the rules have not been changed in the same way and the onus is on drivers to apply for a derogation which will be assessed on a case by case basis.

"This places an added burden on drivers and hauliers at a time when they are already facing significant challenges.

"I am calling on the Infrastructure Minister to act to ensure the the system is streamlined here so that supply lines can be kept open in a manner that is safe and responsible."