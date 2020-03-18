Health minister needs to increase testing urgently - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has called on the Health Minister to announce increased COVID-19 testing as a matter of urgency.

Órlaithí Flynn said:

"The overwhelming weight of medical evidence, led by the World Health Organisation, has said increased testing is essential in helping contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The lack of testing for COVID-19 across the north with testing only being carried out for those already in hospitals is rendering the daily figures released by the Department of Health effectively meaningless.

"They do not give an accurate reflection of the real situation across the north.

"We need to see a radical increase in testing in order to help delay the spread of the coronavirus.

"Without that it is impossible to assess the real scale of its spread and, as a result, how best to deal with it.

"In particular, we need to see medical staff and health and social care workers being tested as they are vital staff working to save lives and keep people safe.

"The Health Minister needs to announce the roll out of increased COVID-19 as a matter of urgency."