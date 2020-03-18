Free parking in hospital carparks should be made available for healthcare workers - Mark Ward

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward has contacted the HSE and asked that any extra free capacity in hospital carparks be made available for frontline healthcare workers and other staff during the COVID 19 outbreak. At the moment public hospital car parks are not at full capacity due to restrictions placed on hospital visits and services.

Deputy Ward said:

"Healthcare workers and other hospital staff are vital in combatting the COVID 19 outbreak. I have been contacted by several staff who have not got access to free parking in hospitals.

"Public car parks in hospitals are not at full capacity now due to restrictions put in place because of COVID 19. For example, I was contacted by a healthcare worker who informed me that there were 269 empty public car park spaces in St. James' Hospital this morning. Healthcare workers and other staff should be able to avail of these spaces free of charge.

"Not only will this be a small gesture of appreciation to these unsung heroes, but it will also help staff to continue to stay safe and carry on their vital duties. It is difficult for staff to maintain social distancing guidelines if they are forced to use public transport due to lack of car parking facilities at their hospital.

"I have written to the HSE this morning and asked that any extra capacity in the public carparks of hospitals be used to facilitate frontline health workers and other staff."