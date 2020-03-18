David Cullinane TD welcomes break in disconnections for non-payment from Electric Ireland and ESB

Sinn Féin Communications Spokesperson David Cullinane TD has welcomed the news that ESB and Electric Ireland have temporarily ceased disconnections for non-payment, and said that all other energy utility and telecommunications companies should follow suit.

Deputy Cullinane said;

"I wrote to all energy providers and telecommunications companies across the State requesting they temporarily cease disconnections for non-payments for the duration of the current public health emergency. My colleague in the North Caoimhe Archibald did likewise.

"I am pleased to hear from both from Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy that they are both ceasing disconnections temporarily.

"While this news is welcome, we need to hear from the rest of the industry to ensure people are not negatively impacted at this time of public emergency. All energy utility companies need to put workable solutions in place to support many of their customers who are facing financial difficulties at this time.

"The Government should look at putting financial supports in place for those who lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and cannot afford to pay their bills at this time.

"We all have a duty of responsibility during the current health emergency, and this step would go a long way in giving ordinary people a break during this time of need."