Begley calls for health and social care staff to be issued with protective equipment

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has called on the Health Minister to ensure personal protective equipment is provided for health and social care staff.

The West Tyrone MP said:

"Health and social care staff in our hospital, surgeries and hospices are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 and are doing excellent work in very challenging circumstances.

"These vital staff need to be protected and have been promised personal protection equipment (PPE) but many have yet to receive it.

"It is essential that these frontline workers receive this equipment as a matter of urgency so they can carry out more testing and deal with those who have contracted or are suspected on having contracted coronavirus.

"I am calling on the health minister to ensure this equipment is provided to these staff as soon as possible."