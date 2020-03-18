Minister should issue Statutory Instrument to allow for repeat prescriptions - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris to use any powers he has to issue a Statutory Instrument to allow for repeat prescriptions to be signed off on by a pharmacist until the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The Minister for Health should have the power under Section 32 of the Irish Medicines Board Act to issue a Statutory Instrument to allow for repeat prescriptions to be signed off on by a pharmacist until the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Alternatively, the scope should exist for the Minister to amend Section 7 of Statutory Instrument No. 540/2003 - Medicinal Products (Prescription and Control of Supply) Regulations 2003 which covers ‘Restrictions on Dispensing of Prescriptions’ and make an allowance for repeat prescriptions until this crisis has subsided.

“Allowing for pharmacists to issue repeat prescriptions is a practical step which the Minister for Health could take to protect the public health of those ‘at risk’ groups such as older people and those with underling conditions who often have to go to the doctor many times to have repeat prescriptions signed off on."