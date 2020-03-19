Free parking for hospital staff "a victory for common sense" - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward has welcomed the news that the HSE will suspend car parking charges for hospital staff during the Covid-19 Health Emergency.

Speaking today, Deputy Ward said;

"I wholeheartedly welcome the news that hospital staff will no longer have to pay parking charges in hospitals as they continue to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

"This decision is a victory for common sense, and will serve as a gesture of appreciation to these unsung heroes.

"It can be difficult for these workers to maintain social distancing guidelines if they are forced to use public transport due to lack of accessible parking facilities at their hospital.

"Hospital staff and healthcare workers are essential in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak and protecting our communities."