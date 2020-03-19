O'Neills closure a devastating blow - McHugh

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has said the closure of the O’Neill’s factory in Strabane is a devastating blow to the local area.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“News of the closure of O’Neill’s in Strabane with the loss of 750 jobs comes as a devastating blow to the local area.

“My first thoughts are with the workers faced with losing their jobs and their families at this time of great uncertainty.

“This has been a major employer in the town for many years and its loss will have a huge impact on the local economy in Strabane and across the wider north west.

“I would call on the company to ensure that workers are kept up to date with all developments and that retraining and upskilling opportunities are offered.

“The Executive have put in place measures to deal with job losses as a result of the current emergency and I would encourage anyone effected to check to see if they can avail of these.”