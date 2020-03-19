Maskey pays tribute to Jacqui McGeough

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has expressed condolences following the death of West Belfast republican, Jacqui McGeough.

Paul Maskey said:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of local republican Jacqui McGeough today.

“Jacqui was involved in republican and community activism for many years and stood in a number of elections for Sinn Féin.

“My thoughts are with her friends, family and colleagues at this sad and difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”