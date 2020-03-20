Common sense decision to drop the requirement for a Public Services Card to make an online application for COVID-19 Payment - John Brady

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Social Protection John Brady TD has welcomed the decision to drop the requirement to have a Public Services Card to make an online application for the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

This follows calls from Sinn Féin for the online application process to be simplified and the need for a PSC to be dropped to allow more people make an online application.

He said:

"Over 58,000 applications have already been made and this has put huge pressure on the staff in all Intreo offices. Many people are still dropping into Intreo offices to make an application. This is why we made the call for the online application process to be simplified.

"Previously to make an online application people had to set up a MyGovID account and doing so required a Public Services Card to complete verification. If you didn’t have a card you needed to call to an Intreo office and complete a face to face registration. This was putting more pressure on all Intreo offices and also needlessly bringing people into public spaces.

"Earlier this week I contacted the Minister for Social Protection and asked that the requirement to have a PSC to make an online application be dropped.

"Last night in the Dáil when I raised the issue it was confirmed that the requirement has now been dropped. This is a common sense decision that will make it much easier for people to make an application for the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment."