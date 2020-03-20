Finucane appeals to young people to act responsibly
Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast John Finucane has called on young people to act responsibly and to join the community effort against COVID19.
Speaking the North Belfast MP said:
“I have received numerous reports of significant numbers of young people gathering in public spaces across the North.
“I would appeal directly to the young people involved to stop these gatherings and to practice social distancing.
“This is a time of great worry and anxiety for many in our communities as the threat from COVID19 continues to intensify.
“Each and every one single of us, both young and old, has an obligation in the time ahead to act responsibly to protect our vulnerable relatives and members of the community.
“By gathering in large crowds, the spread of COVID19 will be accelerated, placing our health staff under further pressure and resulting in more fatalities.
“My appeal to young people is clear - be part of the community effort against COVID19, listen to the medical professionals and practice social distancing.
“Only by working together will we overcome this.”