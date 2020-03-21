Extend protections to self-employed - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has called for the self-employed to be given the same income protections as others during the COVID-19 crisis.

The South Down MP said:

“All businesses are coming under huge pressure as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the self-employed, those in the gig economy, and workers on precarious flexible contracts are particularly vulnerable at this time.

“The measures to protect incomes introduced by the British Chancellor are welcome but I have been contacted by many people who are self-employed who are asking for those protections to be extended to them too.

“I am calling for these protections to be extended to the self employed so that they receive 80 per cent of salary based on last years earnings up to a value of £2,500 per month.

“My party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, will be writing to the British Chancellor calling for this measure to be introduced at the same time as the protections come into place for other workers.

“Many self employed people provide key services that are required to keep our society working and they should receive the same support and protections as others.”