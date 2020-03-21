Health and social care workers front line in battle against COVID-19 - O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said health and social care workers are the front line in the battle against COVID-19.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today I met with nurses and healthcare workers who are on the front line of the battle against COVID-19 to hear at first-hand their experiences and challenges that they are facing.

“Our health workers are doing an incredible job in the most challenging of circumstances to keep us all safe and they have my full admiration and support.

“I also met with nurses’ representatives to discuss the concerns of healthcare staff at this time. In particular, many are concerned about the need to ramp up testing, so that more staff can continue to work, and the availability of basic personal protection equipment.

“I listened and I will keep listening to them moving forward.

“I assured them I would do everything that I can as Joint Head of Government to make sure that they have all the support they need as they work to protect us all.

“The safety and well-being of health workers is paramount if we are to get through the challenge that is tackling COVID-19.

“I will continue to engage with health and social care staff and with the Minister for Health to ensure that they are supported and properly resourced to face the unprecedented crisis ahead.”