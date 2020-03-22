Kearney commends South Antrim community response to Covid-19 emergency

Sinn Féin MLA and Junior Minieter Declan Kearney has commended the many community organisations and GAA clubs who have stepped up in response to the ongoing Coronavirus health emergency.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“I spent the day travelling across South Antrim visiting with the representatives of local community organisations and GAA clubs who have been proactive in supporting the most vulnerable in the constituency during the current Coronavirus health emergency.

“From Moneyglass and Toome through Creggan, Randalstown, Antrim, Crumlin, Glenavy, Malluskand Hightown, volunteers and community activists have mobilised to create structures and provide practical support to those most at risk in the face of this unprecedented national and global pandemic.

“I extended my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in these important grassroots initiatives. During my visits I witnessed a truly amazing community spirit and determination to ensure those most impacted by the current health emergency are cared for, despite extremely adverse circumstances.

“I believe these grass root initiatives are going to be increasingly necessary in the coming weeks. I impressed on everyone I met that the Sinn Féin party organisation in South Antrim remains available to support local volunteers and community activists.

“We will need maximum coordination and communication in the coming period between these efforts, the work of local councils, public services, and political leadership from our power sharing government.

Calling on the wider community to exercise extreme caution and follow the advice of health professionals in order to limit the spread of infection, Declan Kearney added:

“I am appealing to everyone in the community and especially younger people to heed the advice aimed at helping to reduce the spread of infection. The power to effectively limit the impact of Covid-19 rests primarily with us. We owe it to ourselves, our families and our community to act responsibly. Regular, robust hand washing and, above all, social distancing will help to combat the virus and dramatically ease the growing pressure on our health service.”