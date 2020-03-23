Shops should extend dedicated open hours to care home workers - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called for shops to include care home workers in their dedicated time slots for health and social care staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“These are very challenging times for all health workers as they continue to work under immense pressure to protect the health and well-being of citizens.

“An issue that has been raised with me is the very limited opportunity for care home workers to purchase food and other essentials.

”It is welcome that many shops have now dedicated opening times for health workers, however those who work in care homes are not currently included.

“I am calling upon all stores to extend the dedicated time slot to them.

“The work that they do is invaluable and they are an absolute credit to our society.”