Gildernew welcomes parity for contaminated blood scandal victims

Sinn Féin MLA and health spokesperson Colm Gildernew has welcomed news that victims and survivors of the contaminated blood scandal will finally get parity in terms of compensation.

Colm Gildernew said:

"Victims and survivors of the contaminated blood scandal in the north and their families have now finally received assurances from the Health Minister that they will receive the same compensation as those in England.

"This is a good news story for the families involved and a testament to their perseverance during the most difficult circumstances.

"The blood contamination scandal is an episode that should never have happened and should never be repeated in our health services and lessons must be learned from it.

"Those affected and their families have my fullest support and admiration for the courage and determination they have shown throughout their campaign."