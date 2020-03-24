Seán Crowe TD commends Tesco supports for older customers

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South West Seán Crowe has commended Tesco Ireland for confirming today that all customers over 65 can avail of a €30 minimum spend and a free delivery service through shopping online.

Teachta Crowe said:

“It is heartening to see that, amidst the disruption caused by Covid-19, there are some companies that are putting their social responsibility first. While supermarkets are an essential service at any time, some of our older citizens may be worried about the potential spread coronavirus or of large crowds during their usual shopping hours.

“I encourage anyone who shops at Tescos to contact [email protected] and register for this service.

“I hope that other large companies will put in place such considerations for our older citizens so that they need not have to worry about basic essentials at a time like this.”