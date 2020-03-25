Stormont House legacy mechanisms must be implemented immediately - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said recent legacy proposals only undermine and are a ploy to stall the implementation of the Stormont House legacy mechanisms.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

“Sinn Féin have consistently called for the legacy mechanisms agreed by the political parties and both governments and endorsed in the recent public consultation to be implemented in a human rights compliant manner.

"Some families have been waiting for up to 50 years for due process and the right to an independent and effective investigation and/or inquest. The Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) as an internal PSNI unit cannot conduct Article 2 compliant investigations, as it lacks the requisite independence in the eyes in many families and legacy groups.

“The focus should remain on removing the toxic issue of legacy from policing and establishing the Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) to conduct effective and independent investigations for all families who require it.

“The Stormont House legacy mechanisms must be implemented in a human rights compliant manner immediately.”