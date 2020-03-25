Brady pays tribute to Toni Carragher

Newry Armagh MP Mickey Brady has said that the late Toni (Antoinette) Carragher, will be remembered as "a strong and immensely capable woman”.

Toni, whose death was announced by her family earlier today, had been a prominent voice as secretary of the South Armagh Farmers and Residents Committee which had campaigned for the demilitarisation of South Armagh by the British Army.

Mickey Brady said:

“Toni Caragher played a key role in highlighting the huge concerns of our communities about the military occupation of the south Armagh area.

"She never backed down, fought her corner and represented those who had placed their faith in her.”

The Sinn Féin MP concluded:

“Toni believed passionately in the rights of citizens and she brought that passion to all of her work.

“She was an unapologetic united Irelander. A woman of compassion and life-long community activist - who believed in equality and in citizens' rights.”

"My sincerest sympathies and that of my colleagues go to the grieving family and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."