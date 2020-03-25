Closed firms could help provide personal protective equipment - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said engineering and manufacturing firms who have had to close could help provide protective equipment for essential workers to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The West Tyrone MP said:

"With concerns over the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health and social care staff and other key workers who may need it, creative solutions need to be found.

"I have been in contact with management from a number of engineering firms in the Tyrone area who have had to close temporarily as a result of the crisis.

“They have said they have stocks of items of PPE such as masks and protective clothing which may be of use.

"The companies I have spoken to would be happy to provide this equipment where it is needed in order to join others in the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I will be contacting the Department of Health and writing to the Health Minister asking him to explore how this initiative can be taken further.

"We will all have to work together in these difficult times and it is encouraging to see such ingenuity and resilience among our communities."