More assistance needed for citizens returning from abroad - Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called on the Irish and British Governments to increase efforts to assist citizens returning to the island from various parts of the globe.

The West Belfast MP said:

“Over the course of the last week I have been dealing with various different cases of Irish and British citizens being stranded abroad and unable to return home, including many in Australia.

“I have been in constant contact with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and British Foreign Office throughout this period of time.

“With increased flight restrictions and flight cancellations, citizens are finding it increasingly difficult to return home.

“I welcome that the Irish Government has issued some new guidelines to help citizens returning home and today helped 170 people to return home.

“These guidelines include the establishment of a register that will be used to advise Irish citizens returning home and alternative flight arrangements.

“I would encourage citizens to read and follow these guidelines.

“But both the Irish and British Governments must do much more and take a more proactive approach to assisting citizens.

“This is a time of great fear and anxiety for families as COVID19 continues to spread, the additional burden of being stranded abroad should not be placed on them.

“I will continue to lobby both the Irish and British Governments on this issue.”

PLEASE FOLLOW THE LINK FOR NEW GUIDELINES FOR IRISH CITIZENS

https://www.dfa.ie/travel/citizens-registration/