Archibald welcomes beginning of small business grant payments

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed that payment processing will begin today on the Coronavirus small business grants.

The party's economy spokesperson said,

"I welcome the update that the payment of the £10,000 grant to those eligible small businesses for which Land and Property Services have information will begin today.

"The portal for businesses to upload information if Land and Property Services do not have their bank details will also be launched today via https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/BusinessSupportGrantScheme."