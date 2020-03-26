Growing frustration over inadequate level of COVID-19 tests - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said there is growing frustration with the inadequate level of COVID-19 tests be conducted so far into this pandemic.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

"A dedicated and wide-reaching testing programme is essential in the battle against COVID-19 according the World Health Organisation.

“Testing should, by now, be available for all essential health and social care workers, doctors, nurses and other key staff who are on the front line of the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

"I have been made aware of GPs grouping together to source and buy tests themselves in order to test themselves and their staff so that they keep working to protect others and save lives.

"Doctors should not have to do this. They should be allowed to devote all their energies to helping others.

"The Department of Health needs to ensure testing is available for all health and social care staff to keep these essential staff working. It is incomprehensible that this is not yet happening."