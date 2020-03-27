‘Ireland will be disappointed with EU Crisis Fund Commitments’ - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus (Midlands North-West) has said the EU’s Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative will deliver only the marginal sum of €3m from a potential package of €65bn to Ireland because of the way the EU has distributed the funds. MacManus repeated calls for solidarity and need to be the criteria used to distribute what funding the EU can make available.

MacManus was speaking following today’s extraordinary EU Parliament session that allowed MEPs to vote remotely and which approved the funding package.

MEP MacManus said:

“EU emergency funds are of course welcome which is why I voted in favour in today’s vote. Nevertheless, it is disappointing that Ireland is set to receive only a miniscule portion of the Crisis Fund. The method of distributing the funds i.e. on the basis of unspent cohesion funds rather than on the basis of need means Ireland is missing out on its fair share.

“The emergency method of holding today’s Parliament session means there was little scope to discuss this issue. The urgent need to get the resources onto the ground where they can make a difference outweighs any issue that may cause delay but Ireland must be prepared to stand up and fight for its share based on need.

“Sinn Féin has outlined its proposals for an EU response including the joint issuance of these ‘pandemic’ Eurobonds which should be allocated on a pro-rata basis or another appropriate mechanism. Critically, at a time of such an unprecedented global crisis we need to see the suspension of fiscal rules and State Aid rules.” ENDS