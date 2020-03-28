Sinn Féin Causeway Coast and Glens team appeal to schools to donate PPE

The Sinn Féin Causeway Coast and Glens team have written to schools in the area asking them to donate any PPE equipment they have for the health service and carers.

East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said:

"Our nine councillors, Philip McGuigan MLA and I have all been contacted by frontline staff expressing serious concerns around the availability of appropriate PPE and access to testing.

"Health and social care staff in our hospital, surgeries and hospices are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 and are doing excellent work in very challenging circumstances.

“I would appeal to schools in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to donate any PPE equipment they would have to help protect our vital workers.”

North Antrim MLA Phillip McGuigan added:

"It is essential these frontline workers receive this equipment as a matter of urgency so they can carry out more testing and deal with those who have contracted or are suspected of having contracted coronavirus.

“The Sinn Féin team in the Causeway Coast and Glens area would urge schools and business in the area who are currently not operating to donate any equipment they have to help assist in our battle against COVID19.”