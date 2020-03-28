Urgent action required to ensure health of care home residents and staff

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said urgent action is needed to ensure the health of residents and staff at a care centre in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

"I am deeply concerned that a number of patients in a care centre in Derry have been confirmed to be suffering from COVID-19.

“My first thoughts are with the families and the loved ones of those directly affected by this deeply distressing news.

"Families of residents at the care centre are now concerned that there could be other cases in the home and are worried about their loved ones.

"The Department of Health, the RQIA and management at the care centre need to act fast to ensure the health and safety of all residents and staff, including testing for front line staff at the home.

"In particular, staff and residents should urgently be provided with adequate Personal Protective Equipment and, if necessary, moved to a safe location for further care.

"There is a need to act quickly in order to prevent any further tragedy."