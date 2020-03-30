Clarification needed on cancelled NCTs - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid West Mark Ward, who had previously called for the suspension of NCT centres during the COVID-19 outbreak is now calling on the Minister for Transport to confirm that no penalty points will be issued to drivers whose tests have been cancelled.

Deputy Ward said:

“I have had a number of people contact me over the weekend who had an NCT test cancelled after the NCT centres closed during the latest announcement of restrictions. They have concerns and questions about can they still drive their car and will the be punished for doing so.

“Some of these people are working in essential services themselves and either need their car for work or feel more safe in their car as it is difficult to social distance on public transport.

“I had previously contacted Minister Ross' office calling on the suspension of NCTs after a number of staff and customers contacted me with concerns.

“The current penalty for driving without a valid NCT certificate is a fine of up to €2,000, and or up to 5 penalty points and or imprisonment for up to 3 months.

“I have contacted Minister Ross requesting he issue a statement clarifying that drivers who had an NCT test scheduled, that has since been cancelled will not be penalised and receive any fines or penalty points.

“This will give people some much needed peace of mind in these very uncertain times."