All workers on the island should be entitled to Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the Minister for Social Protection to ensure that all workers on the island who have paid their taxes and social insurance in the State are paid the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Currently the payment is being denied to workers who are resident in the north of Ireland.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

"It is unfair and unjust that so many workers in Donegal and across the State - who have paid their taxes and social insurance like everyone else - are not able to access the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Benefit of €350 per week because they are resident in the north.

"They are being asked to apply for Universal Credit in the 6 Counties and this is causing serious economic hardship for these workers and their families.

"My party colleagues and I raised this issue with the Minister for Social Protection and her officials over a week ago, and in recent days Mary Lou McDonald has written to Minister Regina Doherty appealing for this payment to be made available to all workers resident on the island.

"This is an exceptional and emergency payment and it should be paid to all workers on an equal basis."