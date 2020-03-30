Community facilities should open to support heathcare workers - Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called on facilities in West Belfast to be opened for healthcare workers.

Speaking, the West Belfast MP said:

“I have been working closely with our North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín and the Belfast Health Trust to address some of the needs and concerns of our healthcare workers.

“Some concerns that have been raised include a lack of parking, showers and changing facilities in hospitals.

“Following these conversations, I have been in close contact with local institutions regarding the potential to open premises to provide free car parking, showers and changing facilities for healthcare workers.

“I have also been in contact with a local hotel and conversations are currently ongoing about the provision of free accommodation for healthcare workers travelling to work from outside of Belfast.

“Our health workers are on the frontline; they are working tirelessly to protect people from COVID19. They deserve nothing less than our absolute support.”