Extend Sunday opening hours to cater for health workers and vulnerable - Beattie

Sinn Fein Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie has called on council not to enforce restricted opening hours for stores on Sundays and for stores to make specific arrangements for healthcare workers, pensioners and the people with disabilities to access shops.

Speaking on the proposal, Cllr Beattie said:

“I have received numerous correspondence from healthcare workers, pensioners and people with disabilities regarding limited access to food and essentials due to panic buying.

“We have seen many images on social media of healthcare workers, pensioners and the disabled straddling emptied aisles in supermarkets

“This is a time of much concern and uncertainty for many citizens - it is my firm view that we must do all that we can to ensure that no one goes hungry and without essentials.

“Whether this be because they are working back-to-back shifts on the frontline or due to limited accessibility.

“I am calling on Belfast City Council to immediately cease enforcing restricted opening hours while this public health emergency continues and for stores to make specific arrangements for those struggling to access food and essentials."