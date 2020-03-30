Flynn welcomes dedicated mental health section on COVID-19 information portal

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the inclusion of a dedicated mental health section on the COVID-19 information portal.

The Sinn Féin mental health spokesperson said:

"I have been contacted by many who found the online advice and portal useful but were concerned that it had no information on mental health.

"I contacted officials to call for a dedicated section which would provide information on helplines, useful numbers/websites, advice and some general reassurance given that we are all feeling increased levels of anxiety during this time.

“I received confirmation from officials that work has started right away to develop this.

“It is important at a time when we are rightly thinking of our physical health and wellbeing we don’t neglect the value of our mental health.”