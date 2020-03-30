Maskey calls on Department of Health to issue COVID-19 guidelines to undertakers

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called on the Department of Health to issue clear guidelines to undertakers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The west Belfast MP said:

"I have been contacted by a number of undertakers who are very concerned about the COVID-19 crisis and have asked the Department of Health for advice.

"In particular, they have asked for guidelines on handling the bodies of people who have died from the virus and the measures and precautions they should be putting in place, both for their own staff and for grieving relatives.

"To date, they have not received any clear guidelines.

"It is vital that the Department of Health works with undertakers so this vital service can be carried out with dignity and respect while at the same time ensuring the safety of workers and the general public."