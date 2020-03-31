Government must publish Rent Supplement guidance issued to Social Welfare offices - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government to immediately publish the rent supplement guidance issued to social welfare offices. Circular 2220 was published last week.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“The Minister for Social Protection must immediately publish the rent supplement guidance issued to social welfare offices last week.

“It is my understanding that Circular 2020 contains a number of important changes to the rent supplement scheme.

“The government must publish this circular, so people know what they are entitled to as the start of the month rolls around and rents are due. The must also shorten the current application form as the current 28-page document is too long.

“Some people believe that the failure to announce the rent supplement changes is a deliberate attempt to keep the claims and cost of rent supplement low

“I hope this is not the case and as my emails to the Minister have gone unanswered I have emailed the Secretary General of the Department looking for some clarity on the issue.”