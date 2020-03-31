O’Neill holds meeting with ministers across Ireland on Covid-19

Today a meeting was held through video conference to discuss the response to COVID-19 involving key ministers across Ireland.

Commenting after the meeting deputy First Minister and Joint Head of Government, Michelle O’Neill MLA said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic does not respect borders.

“Co-operation and common action across our island is vital at this time.

“Protection of the lives and welfare of everyone on the island is paramount and no effort will be spared in that objective.

“Working closely together, the two Chief Medical Officers will sign a Memorandum of Understanding formalising co-ordination and cooperation between the Irish Government and the Executive this week.

“We need to be agile, open and have close and ongoing contact with frequent meetings of all those who met today, and a fortnight ago in Armagh to do our absolute level best to save lives and protect public health of everyone on this island.”