Senator Fintan Warfield elected to the 26th Seanad

Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield has been returned to the 26th Seanad after being elected today.

Senator Warfield said;

"I am deeply honoured to have been re-elected to the Seanad, and want to thank all of those who voted for me and who supported my campaign. I also want to thank the nominating bodies that helped get me here today; the National Youth Council of Ireland, Comhlámh and Theatre Forum Ireland.

"This needs to be the last time that so few people decide the outcome of so many Seanad seats.

"Over the next Seanad term Sinn Féin will fight to deliver the change and reforms that people urgently need. This means delivering solutions on housing, health, climate change, advancing Irish reunification and giving workers and families a break.

"Finally I want to wish my fellow Sinn Féin Seanad candidates the best of luck as the results of their elections come in over the course of the following week."