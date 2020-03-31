Gildernew issues call to businesses and schools for PPE

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has called for businesses and schools to make any stocks of suitable Personal Protective Equipment available for the fightback against COVID-19.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"Our doctors, nurses, health and social care staff and frontline workers are doing tremendous work in the fightback against COVID-19.

"There are concerns, however about access to vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which this key staff need in order to stay safe and protect themselves and others.

"Some businesses and schools who have had to close as a result of the COVID-19 crisis may have stocks of unused PPE which could be of use to our health workers and others at this time.

"I would appeal to them to look at their stocks and make any suitable PPE available to the health service.

"Some firms have also shown great resilience and ingenuity in their ability to manufacture items of PPE. I would call on anyone in that position to get in touch with the Department of Health to see if they can be of assistance.

"It is vital that our frontline health and social care staff and key workers are protected as they go about their work."