Latest figures show no let-up in homeless crisis - Eoin Ó Broin

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has said that the latest homeless figures from the Department of Housing show that there has been 'no let-up in the homeless crisis'.

The Dublin Mid West TD also called for ‘greater attention to be paid to the needs of homeless individuals and families at this time of increased risk' during the COVID-19 emergency.

Deputy Ó Broin said: "The Department of Housing has this evening released the official homeless figures for February. It shows a marginal drop in the numbers of adults, children and families in Department-funded emergency accommodation in February.

"Last month there were 6614 adults, 3534 children and 1610 families in Department of Housing-funded emergency accommodation. This represents a drop of 86, 40 and 1 respectively from the January figures.

"These figures show that there is no let-up in the homeless crisis. While public and media attention has understandably focused on the COVID-19 crisis in recent weeks, we should not forget the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis, particularly at this time of increased risk of infection for those living in shared or communal accommodation.

"I am calling on the Government to do everything they can do to reduce the risk for homeless individuals and families by moving people to own door accommodation to reduce the risk of infection and help people adhere to social distancing guidelines.

"The same efforts must be made by the Department of Justice for those in Direct Provision and in Tulsa-funded Domestic Violence refuges."

The February homeless report can be found here.