Coordinated approach needed to find solution for healthcare workers without accommodation - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Deputy Louise O’Reilly has said that a solution must be immediately arrived at for the numerous healthcare workers who have found themselves without accommodation due to the crisis or unable to stay in their own home because they live with an “at-risk” or vulnerable individual.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“I have been in contact with many, many frontline healthcare workers who have found themselves without accommodation due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Some have arrived home from abroad to help with the fight against COVID-19, but have been unable to secure a place to live.

“A further group are those who can no longer live in their home due to living with 'at-risk' or vulnerable people and the fear that if they stay in the home they could present a danger to their lives.

“Many hoteliers, BnB providers, and others have already offered accommodation capacity to the government to help with the crisis.

“They have offered accommodation for healthcare workers and the health service in general and those offers should be taken up.

“There are many empty hotels and student accommodation buildings around the state which could be put to good use to provide accommodation for healthcare workers who, for whatever reason, need somewhere to live for the duration of the crisis.

“Local arrangements are being put in place on an ad hoc basis, but a more coordinated national approach is needed. The Irish Hotels Federation and the other representative bodies need to be involved so that this can be coordinated nationally.

“I will be meeting with the HSE later today and I will push for a solution to be found for this matter as soon as possible."