All landlords must refund students who had to end their licences early because of COVID-19 - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has called for all landlords, private and university, to refund students who have had to end their licences early because of COVID-19.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“We have received hundreds of emails from students and their parents who have had leave their private rented accommodation and end their licenses early due to COVID-19. They have been refused rent refunds.

“In particular parents and students have raised concerns about the policy of the University of Limerick and Kavanagh Court, ran by private company Uninest but is used by Trinity College to accommodate students.

“Many of the households paying for accommodation that is not now being used by the students have lost jobs and incomes and money is tight.

“These families should not have to try and wrangle refunds, the providers should pay back the money immediately to students who have had to end their licences due to COVID-19.

“I have written to the Minister for Education and the Taoiseach calling on them to make a statement on the matter and to call for full refunds.

“I have also written to the University of Limerick and Trinity College expressing my deep concern about their policies.”