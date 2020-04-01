Gildernew calls for immediate COVID-19 testing at care homes

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for immediate COVID-19 testing in all residential and care homes across the north.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

"People in residential and care homes are among the most vulnerable in our society and those most at risk from COVID-19. Sadly we have already had a number of tragic deaths and the family and friends of residents are understandably worried.

“It is essential that an immediate programme of COVID-19 testing is carried out in all care homes and residential homes across the north in order to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

"We also need to see care homes being provided with clear information, guidance and advice for residents being admitted to care homes after discharge from hospital and acute care settings.

“It is only through widespread testing that the scale of the spread of the virus will be known. Without increased testing we are fighting this virus blindfolded.

“Those who test positive can then be isolated and that will help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and help save lives.

“We need to see this roll out of testing immediately in order to protect residents and staff of residential and care homes.”